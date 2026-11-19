Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated multi-layered cyber fraud syndicate, arresting five individuals involved in a Rs 55 lakh cryptocurrency investment scam that targeted unsuspecting investors through deceptive social media advertisements and elaborate trust-building tactics.

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Key Points Five alleged members of a cyber fraud syndicate were arrested on Thursday for cheating a man of Rs 55 lakh in a cryptocurrency investment scam.

The syndicate lured victims through social media ads, used illegally procured SIM cards, and met targets personally to gain access to their crypto wallets.

The complainant initially invested Rs 36 lakh on October 3, receiving USDT, but lost Rs 55 lakh the following day when the accused withdrew all cryptocurrency from his wallet.

Police recovered 16 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, a vehicle, and Rs 3 lakh in cash from the accused, who hail from Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Gaurav Rana is identified as the alleged kingpin, while Ritik Chawla used a pseudonym to induce investments.

Five alleged members of a multi-layered cyber fraud syndicate have been arrested for cheating a man of Rs 55 lakh on the pretext of cryptocurrency investment, an official said on Thursday.

Police busted the racket after investigating a complaint registered at Amar Colony police station on October 4, he said, adding that 16 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, a vehicle used in the crime and Rs 3 lakh in cash were recovered from the accused.

How The Crypto Scam Unfolded

According to police, the complainant came in contact through an advertisement on social media. The accused lured him into investing in cryptocurrency, particularly Tether (USDT), by promising substantial returns.

"The complainant initially paid Rs 36 lakh in cash on October 3 and received 36,000 USDT in his Trust Wallet application. The following day, he handed over another Rs 55 lakh in exchange for 55,000 USDT," the officer said.

However, within minutes of the second transaction, the accused withdrew the entire cryptocurrency from his wallet by misusing access they had obtained earlier, police said.

Syndicate's Modus Operandi

Investigations revealed that the syndicate operated through four layers, beginning with targeting victims through social media advertisements, followed by contacting them through illegally procured SIM cards.

The gang members subsequently met their targets personally to gain their confidence and obtain access to their cryptocurrency wallets before arranging cash transactions. The accused arranged an accommodation in the Amar Colony area to meet potential targets. During an initial meeting, they transferred 10 USDT into the complainant's wallet to establish credibility.

Police said the syndicate deliberately executed the first transaction at a loss of around Rs 1.5 lakh to gain the victim's confidence before cheating him in the subsequent deal.

Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

"The five apprehended accused have been identified as Omprakash, Aman, Ritik Chawla, Gaurav Rana and Saurabh alias Chhotu. They are residents of Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," the officer said.

Police identified Gaurav Rana as the alleged kingpin of the syndicate, while Ritik Chawla allegedly operated under the pseudonym Krishna Agarwal and induced the complainant to invest in cryptocurrency.

The investigation also revealed that SIM cards were procured through social media groups and circulated among gang members to facilitate the fraud. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.