Sultanpur Police Arrest Five In Illegal Mining Attack Case

Sultanpur police have arrested five individuals, three of whom sustained gunshot injuries, in connection with an attack on a revenue team attempting to halt illegal mining, highlighting ongoing efforts against illicit activities.

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Key Points Five accused involved in an attack on a revenue team were arrested in Sultanpur following two separate police encounters on Wednesday.

Three of the arrested individuals sustained gunshot injuries during the encounters and were admitted to the district hospital.

The revenue team was attacked late on November 2 while attempting to stop illegal mining in Ramnagar Amalia village, injuring a Naib Tehsildar and a lekhpal.

Police recovered illegal firearms, live cartridges, and two vehicles (a Scorpio and a Thar) from the arrested suspects.

Four police personnel, including an outpost in-charge, were suspended on Tuesday night for alleged negligence concerning the November 2 attack.

Five accused wanted in connection with an attack on a revenue team attempting to stop illegal mining were arrested following two separate encounters with police here on Wednesday, with three of them sustaining gunshot injuries, officials said.

Police also recovered illegal firearms, live cartridges, empty cartridges and two vehicles, a Scorpio and a Thar, from their possession.

Police Action Against Illegal Mining Suspects

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said the arrests were made during separate encounters by personnel from the City and Akhand Nagar police stations on Wednesday morning.

The three injured accused were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Jaiswal said a revenue team was attacked late on November 2 when it reached Ramnagar Amalia village under the jurisdiction of the City police station to stop illegal mining.

Naib Tehsildar Dharmendra Kumar Yadav and a lekhpal were injured in the attack.

In the first encounter, City police arrested three accused, including Rahul Singh, who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The other two were identified as Naushad and Manoj.

Rahul Singh has around a dozen criminal cases registered against him at different police stations, the SP said.

In a separate encounter, Akhand Nagar police arrested two other accused, identified as Sandeep Singh and Prashant Singh, who were wanted in connection with the mining-related case. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs, police said.

Following the November 2 attack, the SP had suspended four police personnel, including an outpost in-charge, on Tuesday night over alleged negligence by the local police.