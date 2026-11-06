Lack Of Evidence Leads To Acquittal In Muzaffarnagar Riots Case

Five individuals have been acquitted in a 13-year-old Muzaffarnagar riots case involving mosque vandalism and arson, highlighting the challenges of evidence in historical legal proceedings.

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Key Points A local court acquitted five people in a 13-year-old case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots on Friday.

The accused, Anuj, Arvind, Nitu, Ankit, and Ramkumar, were acquitted on Thursday due to the prosecution's failure to prove charges.

The case involved vandalism and arson at a mosque and a house, along with the alleged looting of Rs 1 lakh, on September 8, 2013.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet against the five after the incident in Muthbhar village.

A local court has acquitted five people in a 13-year-old case related to the vandalism and arson at a mosque and a house during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, citing lack of evidence, a case lawyer said on Friday.

Acquittal Due To Lack Of Evidence

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar acquitted Anuj, Arvind, Nitu, Ankit and Ramkumar on Thursday, observing that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them, government counsel Narendra Sharma said.

According to Sharma, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet against the five accused after investigating an incident that took place on September 8, 2013, in Muthbhar village under the Bhorakala police station limits.

Details Of The 2013 Incident

The accused were charged with vandalising and setting a mosque on fire, besides looting around Rs 1 lakh in cash collected at the religious place during the riots.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, Shahbuddin, more than 50 people had allegedly vandalised the mosque and set it ablaze. They also allegedly looted cash from the mosque and ransacked and set fire to his house.

The SIT subsequently filed a chargesheet against five people in connection with the incident.