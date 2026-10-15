First Snowfall In Kashmir!

On the morning of October 15, areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were inundated by overnight rains.

Several areas in the higher reaches received light to moderate snowfall overnight.

Fresh snowfall continued in several other places. The Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district also saw snowfall overnight.

IMAGE: A view of snow-covered mountains after the season's first snowfall at Aru Valley, Pahalgam in Anantnag, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A scenic view of snow-laden mountains as they witness the first snowfall of the season in Doda. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A scenic view of the snow-laden Kailash Range and Ashapati Glacier in Bhaderwah in Doda, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A snow-clearing operation by the Border Roads Organisation 79 RCC underway to clear the roads as Pir Ki Gali receives season's first snowfall in Poonch, here and below. Photograph: BRO 79 RCC Poonch/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: BRO 79 RCC Poonch/ANI Video Grab

Photograph: BRO 79 RCC Poonch/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: People throng the snow-laden mountains as it witnesses the season's first snowfall at Mughal Road, in Shopian, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff