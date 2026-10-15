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First Snowfall In Kashmir!

By REDIFF NEWS October 15, 2026 20:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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On the morning of October 15, areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were inundated by overnight rains.

Several areas in the higher reaches received light to moderate snowfall overnight.

Fresh snowfall continued in several other places. The Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district also saw snowfall overnight.

 

Kashmir Rains

IMAGE: A view of snow-covered mountains after the season's first snowfall at Aru Valley, Pahalgam in Anantnag, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Kashmir Rains

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Kashmir Rains

IMAGE: A scenic view of snow-laden mountains as they witness the first snowfall of the season in Doda. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kashmir Rains

IMAGE: A scenic view of the snow-laden Kailash Range and Ashapati Glacier in Bhaderwah in Doda, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kashmir Rains

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kashmir Rains

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kashmir Rains

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kashmir Rains

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kashmir Rains

IMAGE: A snow-clearing operation by the Border Roads Organisation 79 RCC underway to clear the roads as Pir Ki Gali receives season's first snowfall in Poonch, here and below. Photograph: BRO 79 RCC Poonch/ANI Video Grab

 

Kashmir Rains

Photograph: BRO 79 RCC Poonch/ANI Video Grab

 

Kashmir Rains

Photograph: BRO 79 RCC Poonch/ANI Video Grab

 

Kashmir Rains

IMAGE: People throng the snow-laden mountains as it witnesses the season's first snowfall at Mughal Road, in Shopian, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Kashmir Rains

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Kashmir Rains

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Kashmir Rains

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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