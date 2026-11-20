Pakistan's Federal Minister Masood Malik's visit to New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Civilisation Dialogue marks a significant diplomatic event, being the first such ministerial visit in three years amidst ongoing bilateral tensions.

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Key Points Pakistan's Federal Minister Masood Malik is in New Delhi for the SCO Civilisation Dialogue.

This marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years.

The dialogue, from November 20 to 22, aims to foster cultural understanding among SCO member states.

Bilateral ties remain strained following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Masood Malik has arrived in New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisation Dialogue.

He was received by the Pakistan High Commission in India's Charge d'Affaires, Saad Warraich.

Malik is the first Pak Minister to visit India in three years.

SCO Civilisation Dialogue Participation

Malik will participate in the thematic sessions of the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22.

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all SCO members in keeping with established practice.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, the event would bring representatives from SCO member states to discuss issues related to civilisational dialogue and cultural understanding.

"The government of Pakistan remains committed to promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect," the statement said.

Masood Malik is a key minister who frequently appears on talk shows to present the official version of the government.

Ties between the two countries have been strained following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, and India's subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The military confrontation lasted four days and ended on May 10 following an understanding between the military officials of the two countries.

With inputs from PTI