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First Look: Lalbaugcha Raja

By REDIFF NEWS September 11, 2026 20:19 IST 1 Minute Read
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Lalbaugcha Raja 2026

IMAGE: Devotees had their first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7 pm, here and below. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Lalbaugcha Raja for 2026 was unveiled on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7 pm.

Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja isn't merely an idol; it's a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery, and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.

Every year, millions of devotees come for darshan of the Lord.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl in lalbaug, central Mumbai, was founded in 1934.

 

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026

 

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026

 

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026

 

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026

 

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff. Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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