First-ever Ganga Aarti held on River Thames in UK

Thousands gathered for the historic first-ever Ganga Aarti on the River Thames in London, a vibrant Hindu ceremony of light and thanksgiving organised by Chinmaya Mission UK, celebrating cultural heritage and environmental reverence.

IMAGE: The 'Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light', was held at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, Britain, on September 13, 2026. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points The first-ever Ganga Aarti was held on the banks of the River Thames in London, attracting thousands of participants.

Organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the 'Totally Thames' festival, the event marked 75 years of the charity's global presence.

The ceremony recreated the spiritual ethos of the Indian Ganga Aarti, symbolising gratitude for nature, knowledge, and fostering unity.

A strong emphasis was placed on environmental responsibility, with the entire ceremony conducted on land to protect the Thames.

The event served as a significant cultural celebration for the British Hindu and South Asian community, welcoming people from all backgrounds.

Thousands gathered on the banks of the River Thames on Sunday for the first-ever Ganga Aarti, a ceremony of light and thanksgiving, in London. 'Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light' was organised by Chinmaya Mission United Kingdom in collaboration with the annual 'Totally Thames' festival, as part of the global celebrations marking 75 years of the charity.

Recreating ethos of the world-famous aarti by the River Ganges in India, the event in London was conceived as a symbol of the life-giving flow of nature, knowledge and consciousness.

"For generations, communities have gathered on the banks of Ganga to offer light in gratitude for the river, for nature and for all that sustains life," said Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya, Resident Teacher of Chinmaya Mission UK.

"Ganga Aarti on the Thames carries that same spirit, bringing people together in a shared moment of gratitude, hope and unity," she said.

Symbolism And Legacy Of The Ceremony

Chaitanya explained that for the Chinmaya Mission, the River Ganges also symbolises the flow of knowledge.

"Our founder, Swami Chinmayananda, dedicated his life to bringing the timeless wisdom of Vedanta -- one of the great philosophical traditions of Hinduism -- from the Himalayas into people's everyday lives. As we mark 75 years of Chinmaya Mission, this event is also a celebration of that legacy: of knowledge, service and gratitude flowing beyond boundaries," she said.

The aarti, a traditional Hindu ceremony of gratitude involving large multi-tiered oil lamps, prayer, music and chanting, is an expression of reverence for the river and wider gratitude for Mother Nature.

IMAGE: A female Hindu monk holds an illuminated multi-tiered oil lamp as an offering to the River Thames during the ceremony. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

"Reverence for nature is not simply an additional theme of Ganga Aarti. The ceremony itself is an expression of gratitude towards Mother Ganga, honoured in Hindu tradition as sacred, life-giving and sustaining," said a Chinmaya Mission spokesperson.

Environmental Responsibility At The Forefront

The aarti by the Thames took place entirely on land, with nothing from the ceremony placed, poured or released into the Thames.

"The ceremonial lamps will remain on the riverbank rather than being floated on the water, allowing us to honour the spirit of the tradition while ensuring the Thames remains undisturbed. That same principle extends across the event, with measures to minimise waste, reduce single-use plastics and ensure the site and surrounding environment are treated responsibly," the spokesperson said.

A Celebration Of Community And Nature

Accompanied by music and chanting against the backdrop of the historic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, the event brought together senior spiritual leaders and representatives from Hindu organisations and communities across the UK. It was intended as a wider celebration for the British Hindu and South Asian community and an invitation to people of all backgrounds to come together in gratitude and reverence for nature.

"At its heart, Ganga Aarti reminds us not to take the natural world for granted. Gratitude towards nature should be expressed not only through prayer, but through the care and responsibility with which we treat the environment around us," Chinmaya Mission UK said.

Chinmaya Mission's Global Impact

Chinmaya Mission is a global movement, founded in 1951, dedicated to inner transformation and spiritual awakening, rooted in the timeless wisdom of Vedanta and inspired by the vision of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda.

Today, the Mission has more than 350 locations worldwide, supporting communities through spiritual education, cultural programmes, academic institutions and service initiatives.

In the UK, Chinmaya Mission UK offers programmes for every stage of life: from children and teenagers to young adults, families and senior citizens.

Totally Thames, organised by a trust, is a festival to celebrate the River Thames through arts events, environmental initiatives, heritage and education programmes since 1997.

The sell-out first-ever Ganga Aarti event as part of its programme this year is likely to lead to a more regular feature annually.