News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » First cases of B.A. sub-lineage of Omicron found in Maharashtra

First cases of B.A. sub-lineage of Omicron found in Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 28, 2022 21:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

For the first time in Maharashtra, four patients of B.A.4 sub-lineage and three cases of B.A.5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been found, the state health department said on Saturday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

These were mild sub-lineages and there was no cause for concern, a senior health official said.

The sub-lineages of Omicron were found in April in some parts of the world including South Africa.

Last week, cases were also reported in Tamil Nadu and Telangana in India.

 

"The whole genome sequencing was conducted by the Institute of Science Education and Research, and its finding has been confirmed by the Indian Biological Data Centre in Faridabad. As many as seven patients, all from Pune, were detected with the infection of the sub-lineage of Omicron," a health department official said.

"Four patients have the infection of B.A. 4 variant while others have contracted the B.A. 5. Four of them are men and three women. Four patients are above 50 years of age while two are in 20-40 age group while one patient is a nine-year-old child," he added.

"All the six adults have completed both the dosages of vaccine while one has taken the booster shot too. The child is unvaccinated. All of them had mild symptoms of COVID-19 and were treated successfully in home isolation," the official said.

Their samples were taken between May 4 and 18. Two of them had travelled to South Africa and Belgium, while three had travelled to Kerala and Karnataka. The other two patients had no recent travel history, he said.

Dr Pradeep Awate, epidemiologist and the State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said that B.A. 4 and B.A. 5 are sub-lineages of Omicron which itself is known for being mild.

Hence, 'there is nothing to worry about its sub-lineages', he said.

"However, it is highly transmissible, which is one of the reasons behind the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the last couple of weeks. The cases are steadily going up everywhere, but patients are not being hospitalised in large numbers," Awate added.

"There is no severity found in the infection of these Omicron sub-lineages. But state officials are closely watching the situation," he said.

On May 22, a B.A.4. case was found in Tamil Nadu while a B.A.5 infection was reported in Telangana.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Omicron BA.2 won't cause another Covid surge: Expert
Omicron BA.2 won't cause another Covid surge: Expert
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'
'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'
Sri Lanka on the boil as protests enter 50th day
Sri Lanka on the boil as protests enter 50th day
French Open PIX: Swiatek, Medvedev march into last 16
French Open PIX: Swiatek, Medvedev march into last 16
Banner at UP police station says 'BJP workers barred'
Banner at UP police station says 'BJP workers barred'
David Miller reveals key to IPL 2022 success
David Miller reveals key to IPL 2022 success
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'No need to panic about COVID-19'

'No need to panic about COVID-19'

COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads

COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances