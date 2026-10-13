FIRs filed over INDIA bloc's Supreme Court march

The Delhi police have registered two FIRs against opposition leaders following their 'March for Democracy' to the Supreme Court on Monday.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with other opposition MPs march to the Supreme Court in New Delhi on October 12, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Two FIRs were registered at Delhi's Barakhamba Road and Tilak Marg police stations on Tuesday.

The FIRs are in connection with the opposition's march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police stated that no permission had been granted for the march, and leaders allegedly broke barricades on Monday.

The 'March for Democracy' involved several INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee.

Protesters were demonstrating against alleged voter deletions and irregularities in electoral rolls under Kumar.

Two FIRs have been registered at Delhi's Barakhamba Road and Tilak Marg police stations in connection with the opposition's march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said on Tuesday.

Opposition's March And Police Action

According to police, no permission had been granted for the march to the Supreme Court and several opposition leaders were allegedly seen breaking police barricades with the help of a mini-truck during the protest on Monday.

The 'March for Democracy' saw several opposition INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, join activists and supporters to protest against alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls under Kumar.