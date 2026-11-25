Authorities are investigating the tragic death of a 29-year-old police constable who died by hanging himself in Firozabad on Wednesday, raising questions about the circumstances leading to the incident.

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Key Points A 29-year-old police constable, Premveer, died on Wednesday by hanging himself in his room near Araon police station in Firozabad.

The incident came to light in the morning when the constable failed to report for duty, leading fellow personnel to discover him.

Premveer, originally from Farrukhabad, was scheduled to attend his cousin's wedding on Wednesday after taking leave.

Police officials have sent the body for post-mortem examination and are investigating the reasons behind the incident.

A 29-year-old police constable died on Wednesday by hanging himself in his room near Araon police station here, officials said.

Investigation Underway Into Constable's Death

The deceased, Premveer, was originally a resident of Farrukhabad district and was posted at Araon police station, they said.

According to Circle Officer (Sirsaganj) Chanchal Tyagi, the incident came to light in the morning when the constable failed to report for duty. His fellow personnel went to his room, located near the police station, and found him hanging, she said.

Premveer was scheduled to attend his cousin's wedding on Wednesday after taking leave, Tyagi said.

Police officials reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination following the necessary formalities. "The reasons behind the incident are being investigated," the officer said.