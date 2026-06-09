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Home  » News » Firozabad Imam Booked For Alleged Minor Rape, Absconding

Firozabad Imam Booked For Alleged Minor Rape, Absconding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 00:10 IST

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Police in Firozabad have registered a case under the POCSO Act against Imam Zakir Ali of Jannati Mosque for allegedly raping a minor, sparking a manhunt for the absconding cleric.

Key Points

  • A mosque cleric, Imam Zakir Ali, has been booked in Firozabad for the alleged rape of a minor.
  • The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the BNS Act.
  • The accused Imam, 48, is currently absconding, and police teams are actively searching for him.
  • The victim's family filed a complaint, alleging the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at the mosque.

The cleric of the Jannati Mosque in the Ramgarh police station area here has been booked for allegedly raping a minor, police said on Monday.

Police Launch Manhunt For Absconding Imam

According to the police, a case has been registered against Imam Zakir Ali (48) under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the BNS Act, based on a complaint from the family. The accused Imam is absconding and is being searched for.

 

The family alleged that on Sunday afternoon, Imam Zakir Ali lured their minor daughter to the mosque and raped her. Ramgarh Police Station Officer Sanjeev Kumar Dubey said that the family filed a complaint on Sunday. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and the victim underwent a medical examination on Monday afternoon. Dubey said that the accused is absconding. Police teams have been formed to arrest him and the matter is being investigated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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