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Home  » News » Seven Detained After Pedestrian Shot In Kalyan Group Clash

Seven Detained After Pedestrian Shot In Kalyan Group Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 10:31 IST

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A pedestrian was critically injured in a late-night firing incident during a violent clash between rival groups in Kalyan, Thane, leading to the detention of seven individuals, including two juveniles, by Maharashtra Police.

Key Points

  • A 34-year-old pedestrian, Rahul Varma, sustained bullet injuries during a clash involving firing between two rival groups in Kalyan, Thane.
  • The incident occurred late Wednesday night around 11 pm in the Khadegolawali locality.
  • Police have detained seven individuals, including two juveniles, in connection with the firing incident.
  • The injured passerby was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.
  • The exact reason behind the dispute between the two groups is yet to be ascertained, and cross-complaints have been lodged.

A 34-year-old pedestrian suffered injuries after being caught in the firing during a clash between two rival groups in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Seven persons, including two juveniles, have been detained in connection with the incident, which occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday at the Khadegolawali locality in Kalyan, they said.

 

Investigation Underway In Kalyan Firing

A minor argument escalated into a clash between two groups, during which a member from one side opened fire on the other, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.

A passerby, identified as Rahul Varma, suffered bullet injuries after being caught in the gunfire. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

After being alerted, senior police officials rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The exact reason behind the dispute between the two groups is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Following the violence, both sides lodged cross-complaints with the police.

"We have so far detained seven persons, including two minors, in connection with the firing incident," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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