Second Gurdwara Attack In Punjab: Masked Men Fire Shots In Ludhiana

Masked assailants launched a brazen attack on Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Ludhiana, firing shots at the head sewadar's room, marking the second such incident in Punjab within 24 hours.

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Key Points Two masked men stormed Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Rajoana Kalan village, Ludhiana, on Wednesday.

They fired multiple shots at the room of head sewadar Baldev Singh, who narrowly escaped by being in the bathroom.

The incident occurred around 3 am, and Singh bolted the bathroom door until the attackers left.

Police are investigating, with Ludhiana Rural SSP Ankur Gupta visiting the scene and a case registered against unidentified persons.

This attack follows a similar incident at Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib near Jagraon barely 24 hours earlier.

A day after armed men opened fire at a gurdwara near Jagraon, two masked men stormed another Sikh shrine in Punjab's Ludhiana district and fired multiple shots at the room of its head sewadar on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place around 3 am at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Rajoana Kalan village.

The head sewadar, Baldev Singh, had a narrow escape as he was taking a bath in the bathroom attached to his room when the shots were fired.

Police Investigate Gurdwara Attack

According to police, Singh said in his statement that he had opened the main gate of the shrine before going to take a bath. He suddenly heard multiple gunshots inside his room. Sensing danger, he bolted the bathroom door from inside and remained there until the attackers left.

He later raised an alarm and informed the police.

Ludhiana Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Ankur Gupta, along with other senior officers, rushed to the spot. The Sudhar police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

CCTV footage recovered from the gurdwara shows two masked men entering the premises. Police teams are scanning footage from cameras installed on roads leading to the village to trace the attackers' escape route.

Sudhar SHO Inspector Rajvarinder Pal Singh said footage from the surrounding areas was being examined to identify the accused.

In the incident reported barely 24 hours earlier at Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib in Gagra village near Jagraon, armed men had fired at the main gate and allegedly thrown a threatening letter addressed to the head sewadar and other religious and political figures.