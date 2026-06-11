Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Firing At Guru Randhawa's Gym

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Anil Pandit group has claimed responsibility for a firing incident at a Delhi gym linked to popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, allegedly due to his association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Key Points A gym linked to popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, was targeted in a firing incident by two motorcycle-borne assailants.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Anil Pandit group has claimed responsibility for the attack via social media and an audio message.

The gang alleged that Guru Randhawa was targeted for his continued association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, despite previous warnings.

Police are investigating the incident, treating it as a potential rivalry-linked attack, and are verifying the authenticity of the gang's claims.

No injuries were reported in the firing, which saw at least seven rounds discharged at the gym's glass facade.

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at a gym linked to popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area early Thursday, police said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Anil Pandit group has claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post and an audio message, they said.

Gang Claims Responsibility For Attack

The firing targeted the "24 HS Fitness" gym at Pushkar Enclave in Paschim Vihar, according to a statement from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Vikram Singh. The gym is owned by two Rajouri Garden residents, while Guru Randhawa is associated with it as a brand ambassador, officials said.

Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Paschim Vihar East police station at around 5 am. Initial inquiry revealed that two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle with their faces covered and fired multiple rounds at the gym's glass facade before fleeing.

At least seven rounds were fired, police said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. A bullet struck the gym's glass gate, while cartridge cases were recovered from the spot.

Investigation Underway

Following the firing, local police teams, Special Staff personnel and other district units reached the scene and launched an investigation. Forensic experts examined the spot, while CCTV footage from nearby areas was seized and is being scanned to identify the attackers.

Soon after the incident, a social media post surfaced from an account purportedly linked to the Anil Pandit group of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The group claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that "Guru Randhawa had continued associating with Bollywood actor Salman Khan despite earlier warnings from the gang".

The post also carried a threat against the singer and other alleged adversaries of the gang, warning that they would be targeted irrespective of where they hide.

Police said a voice message circulating on social media has also surfaced in which a person claiming to be Anil Pandit allegedly says, "We had warned him earlier to stay away because he is our enemy. He did not understand. All our enemies, no matter where they hide, will meet us soon."

Investigators are verifying the authenticity of both the social media post and the audio clip. Police sources said efforts are underway to match the voice in the message with known samples of gangster Anil Pandit.

According to investigators, the attack currently appears to be linked to an ongoing rivalry rather than an extortion bid, though all possible angles are being examined. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

The incident came hours after a gym owner was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi district. While police have not established any connection between the two incidents, investigators are examining all relevant inputs as part of the probe.