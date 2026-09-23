Fire in Telangana hospital's newborn unit kills three infants

A devastating fire at the state-run RIMS hospital in Adilabad has tragically claimed the lives of three infants, prompting a high-level inquiry into hospital safety and potential negligence.

IMAGE: Charred remains inside the ward where a five-day-old newborn died in a fire at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, in Adilabad, Telangana, September 22, 2026. Photograph: Fire official, Adilabad district/ANI Photo

Key Points Three infants died following a fire in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at RIMS hospital in Adilabad.

The fire, believed to be caused by a short circuit in an AC unit, filled the ward with thick smoke, making rescue difficult.

A comprehensive inquiry has been ordered by state health minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha to investigate the cause and ensure accountability.

Twenty infants are still receiving treatment in various hospitals, while four have been discharged after their condition stabilised.

The hospital will undergo electrical, fire safety, and civil structure safety audits, with plans for strengthening infrastructure and staff to prevent future tragedies.

Three infants died after a fire broke out in the SNCU of the state-run RIMS in Adilabad district, officials said on Tuesday.

State health minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who visited the hospital, said an expert committee would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the fire, lapses in safety and administration, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents.

Investigation Into The Tragic Incident

Citing a preliminary inquiry, he said the fire occurred late on Monday in the air-conditioning unit of the Special Newborn Care Unit, apparently due to a short circuit.

Thick smoke spread through the unit after plastic parts of the AC caught fire, he said. However, the exact cause of the fire and any lapses in ensuring safety standards would be known only after a thorough inquiry, he said.

The father of a deceased baby girl told media persons that he had seen his daughter at the hospital shortly before the AC unit caught fire.

He said his wife was undergoing treatment at another hospital and expressed sadness over how he would convey the news of their baby's death to her.

Eyewitnesses said they rushed into the ward after learning about the fire, but visibility was extremely poor and breathing was difficult due to the thick smoke.

They said they managed to rescue some of the children, along with hospital staff, with great difficulty.

Infants Shifted And Monitored

The 27 infants undergoing treatment in the unit were shifted to different private hospitals.

One pre-term baby was declared brought dead, while two others died on Tuesday, taking the toll to three.

"Twenty infants are still admitted in different hospitals, while four others were taken home by their parents after their condition became stable," a senior police official said.

The health condition of all the children is being monitored continuously, officials said.

Government Response And Future Measures

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide advanced medical care to the infants undergoing treatment.

He instructed officials to submit a report after conducting an inquiry into the incident and take measures to prevent such tragedies in future.

Rajanarasimha inspected the SNCU ward and obtained details from officials about the relief measures taken after the fire, the health condition of the babies and the treatment provided to them.

He said the staff of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, the district administration, fire services and police personnel took immediate measures to shift the babies from the unit.

Electricity supply was cut off, and emergency treatment was provided to the babies, he said.

Strengthening Hospital Infrastructure And Safety

Observing that 800 beds are currently available at RIMS, he said another 150 beds would be added.

He said RIMS would be strengthened by introducing new departments and setting up an emergency wing to treat victims of road accidents and others.

The minister said electrical, fire safety and civil structure safety audits would be conducted at the hospital. Based on the safety audit reports, proposals would be prepared for necessary repairs, additional infrastructure, recruitment of more staff and construction of new buildings, he said.

Tough action would be initiated if negligence or irresponsible functioning was found in ensuring safety standards, maintenance and monitoring, he added.