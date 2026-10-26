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Fire erupts at North Block in Delhi; 6 fire trucks rushed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 26, 2026 14:56 IST 1 Minute Read
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A minor fire incident at the Union secretariat's North Block in New Delhi saw prompt action from authorities, with no casualties reported and the blaze quickly brought under control.

North Block Fire

IMAGE: A minor fire erupted on the terrace of the Union secretariat's North Block on Monday. Photograph: @milinddeora/X

Key Points

  • The fire was promptly extinguished by authorities, with no casualties reported.
  • Thick smoke was observed, leading to six fire tenders being dispatched to the scene.
  • Internal dismantling work at the building is suspected by the DFS as the potential cause of the fire.

A minor fire broke out on the terrace of the Union secretariat's North Block in New Delhi on Monday and was promptly extinguished by the authorities, with no casualties reported, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

North Block Fire Incident Details

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot.

 

According to the DFS, some internal dismantling work was underway at the building, which might have led to the fire.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11.10 am reporting smoke emanating from the building, following which six fire tenders were dispatched. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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