Kishtwar Fire: Municipal Office and Two Homes Destroyed

A devastating fire in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has destroyed a municipal office and two homes, leading to an investigation into the cause of the extensive damage.

Key Points A fire in Kishtwar town, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in significant damage to a municipal council office and two residential properties.

Firefighters responded quickly to control the blaze in the densely populated area of Kishtwar.

An investigation has been launched by police to determine the cause of the fire in Kishtwar.

The fire incident caused extensive damage to all three structures involved.

A single-storey municipal council office and two residential houses were gutted in a fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the municipal council building in the densely populated Kishtwar town around midnight and engulfed two nearby residential houses, a spokesperson of the fire and emergency services department said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled after strenuous efforts, the spokesperson said.

All three structures suffered extensive damage, officials said.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, they added.