Fire breaks out at ONGC oil platform off Mumbai coast

A fire erupted at ONGC's vital NQG oil platform off the Mumbai coast on Monday morning, but was swiftly brought under control with no reported injuries and no impact on critical operations in India's largest offshore oil field.

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Key Points A fire occurred at ONGC's NQG oil platform off the Mumbai coast on Monday morning.

The incident was caused by a ruptured gas cooler finger in the Process Gas Compressor C (PGC-C).

Personnel from the nearby NQO platform successfully brought the fire under control within an hour.

No injuries were reported, and ONGC confirmed that operations have not been impacted.

The Mumbai High field is India's largest offshore oil field, crucial for domestic crude production.

A fire broke out at state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) oil platform off the Mumbai coast but was brought under control, with no injuries reported.

Fire Incident And Containment

The fire started at the NQG platform's Process Gas Compressor C (PGC-C) after a gas cooler finger ruptured on Monday morning, the sources said.

Personnel at the nearby NQO platform fought the fire for more than an hour before bringing it under control, they added.

Importance Of Offshore Operations

The NQG platform is part of ONGC's offshore operations in the Mumbai High field in the Arabian Sea, off India's western coast. It processes natural gas for transportation to the mainland.

Mumbai High, located about 160 km off India's west coast in the Arabian Sea, is the country's largest offshore oil field and a key contributor to domestic crude production.

The field is divided into two halves -- Mumbai High North (MHN) and Mumbai High South (MHS). A company official confirmed the fire incident but said operations have not been impacted.

The NQO platform processed over 40,000 barrels of crude oil -- the raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel -- per day.

At current oil prices, the platform going out of service would mean a daily loss of Rs 4 crore in revenue for ONGC.