HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Fire at Maha Kumbh camp engulfs 7 tents

Fire at Maha Kumbh camp engulfs 7 tents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2025 21:25 IST

x

A fire broke out at the storeroom of a camp in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Saturday evening, gutting seven tents and destroying some items, including blankets and foodgrains, officials said.

IMAGE: Devotees throng at Triveni Sangam to take a dip during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh', in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

No person was injured, they said.

Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said the fire broke out at a camp in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh area and it engulfed seven tents.

 

"As soon as we received the fire alert, firefighting motorcycles reached the spot within two minutes, followed by four fire tender trucks," he said.

DIG of Maha Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna told PTI that the fire broke out at the camp of Luv Kush Seva Mandal around 6:15 pm. Police and the fire brigade responded swiftly and brought the blaze under control within about five minutes, he said.

"The camp also housed Kalpavasis (pilgrims who stay for an extended period during the Kumbh). Items such as blankets and foodgrains stored in the room were damaged in the fire," the DIG said.

The chief fire officer said the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh due to gas leak
Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh due to gas leak
PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
Cylinder blast triggers fire at Maha Kumbh; 18 tents gutted, no casualty
Cylinder blast triggers fire at Maha Kumbh; 18 tents gutted, no casualty
Another fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh
Another fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh
Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu
Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Mohammad Rafi Romantic Songs

webstory image 2

10 Actresses Who Played Marathi Queens

webstory image 3

When Usha Vance Bowled Us Over

VIDEOS

Prateik Babbar Weds Priya Banerjee2:29

Prateik Babbar Weds Priya Banerjee

'Pay Rs 99,000 once and get pani-puri for lifetime'7:18

'Pay Rs 99,000 once and get pani-puri for lifetime'

Trump departs for Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida2:52

Trump departs for Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD