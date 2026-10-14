Fire at Delhi eatery: Man throws toddler, 10 others jump from window

Witness the harrowing moments of a restaurant fire in Maujpur, Delhi, on Tuesday night, where a toddler was dramatically thrown from a window to safety amidst widespread community rescue efforts.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points A fire erupted at Udham Fish Point in Maujpur, Delhi, on Tuesday at 10.34 pm.

Dramatic visuals showed a man throwing a toddler from a first-floor window to safety.

Over 10 people jumped from the restaurant's windows to escape the blaze.

Local residents actively participated in rescue efforts, arranging mattresses to cushion falls.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and police are conducting further enquiry.

Dramatic visuals showed a man throwing a toddler out of a first-floor window while more than 10 people, including men and women, jumped from a restaurant's windows to escape a fire that broke out in the Maujpur area here on Tuesday at 10.34 pm.

Community Heroics Amidst Blaze

The videos showed many local residents gathered outside to rescue those trapped inside. In one video, people were seen catching the toddler and taking him to safety.

A local resident said the flames engulfed the building soon after the fire broke out, triggering panic among those inside the restaurant.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said. They said further enquiry was underway.

According to local residents, many gathered at the spot and rushed to help people in northeast Delhi. Residents said they also arranged bedsheets and mattresses to cushion falls from the first floor, helping people escape the building.

A woman was also seen jumping from the building onto the terrace of a nearby structure.

The fire erupted at Udham Fish Point near Jafrabad under the Welcome police station limits, officials said.

According to a fire department report, the blaze originated in the restaurant's kitchen on the ground floor of the four-storeyed building.

Restaurant staff doused the fire before it could spread, and a fire tender also arrived at the scene, residents said.