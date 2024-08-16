News
Rediff.com  » News » FIR within 6 hrs: Centre's directive on violence against medics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 16, 2024 14:44 IST
Amid widespread protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Union health ministry on Friday said the heads of institutions will be responsible for filing an institutional first information report (FIR) within six hours of an incident of violence against any healthcare worker on duty.

IMAGE: A room at RG Kar Hospital is seen ransacked after a mob vandalised portions of the hospital during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The office memorandum by Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel was issued to directors and medical superintendents of central government hospitals, including AIIMS, and principals of all medical colleges across the country.

 

"It is stated that in the event of any violence against any healthcare worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident," the memo read.

Recently it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff in government hospitals, the memo said.

The OM said a number of health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty and many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression.

Most of this violence is done either by patients or their attendants, it added.

