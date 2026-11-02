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Police Register FIR After Graffiti Found On Vehicle During INDIA Bloc Rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 13:20 IST 2 Minutes Read

Delhi Police have initiated legal action by registering an FIR over alleged graffiti found on a police vehicle during the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, sparking social media attention.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police registered an FIR concerning alleged graffiti on a police vehicle.
  • The incident occurred during the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.
  • The FIR was filed under sections of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.
  • Several videos showing the graffiti on the police vehicle have gone viral on social media.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with alleged graffiti on a police vehicle during the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, an official said on Monday.

The FIR was registered at Kamla Market police station under sections of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, they said.

 

According to police, several videos showing graffiti on the police vehicle have gone viral on social media.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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