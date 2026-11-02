Police Register FIR After Graffiti Found On Vehicle During INDIA Bloc Rally

Delhi Police have initiated legal action by registering an FIR over alleged graffiti found on a police vehicle during the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, sparking social media attention.

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Key Points Delhi Police registered an FIR concerning alleged graffiti on a police vehicle.

The incident occurred during the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.

The FIR was filed under sections of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Several videos showing the graffiti on the police vehicle have gone viral on social media.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with alleged graffiti on a police vehicle during the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, an official said on Monday.

The FIR was registered at Kamla Market police station under sections of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, they said.

According to police, several videos showing graffiti on the police vehicle have gone viral on social media.