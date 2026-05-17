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Tripura Police Probe Woman Displaying Cash In Viral Video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 17, 2026 20:07 IST

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Tripura police have launched an investigation into a viral video featuring a woman displaying large sums of cash, sparking inquiries into the source and potential misuse of the funds.

Key Points

  • Tripura police are investigating a viral video showing a woman displaying bundles of cash.
  • Four people, including two police personnel, have been called for questioning in connection with the video.
  • The video is reportedly old, and no cash was found at the woman's residence during a search.
  • The investigation aims to determine the source of the money and how it was used.
  • Police are also investigating allegations that the woman collected money from people promising high returns.

A case has been registered after a purported video clip of a woman displaying bundles of notes in her residence in Tripura's Dhalai district went viral on social media, police said on Sunday.

Four people, including two police personnel, who were allegedly associated with the woman, have been 'called for questioning' to know the source of money.

 

Investigation Details and Findings

Police said the video is old and no cash related to the video was found from the house of the woman in Kamalpur.

"Based on the video showing a woman displaying bundles of notes circulating on social media, an FIR has been lodged and four people have been called for questioning. If the probe requires arrest, we will do it," Dhalai Superintendent of Police Rushikesh Desai told PTI over the telephone.

Focus on Source and Utilisation of Funds

He said the police have already begun an investigation into the case to know the source of the money and its utilisation.

"As part of the investigation, some people who were allegedly duped by the woman are also being called to learn the details about their investments. It appears the accused used to collect money from several persons by promising high returns," he said.

Desai added, "No money has been recovered from the woman's house as the video was six months old. The police, however, will dig deep into the case."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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