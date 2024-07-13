News
Rediff.com  » News » FIR over 'lewd' remark against Kirti Chakra awardee's widow

FIR over 'lewd' remark against Kirti Chakra awardee's widow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 13, 2024 17:38 IST


Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) cell has registered an FIR over an alleged lewd remark made on the widow of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh on social media platform X, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and President AWWA Sunita Dwivedi interact with Late Captain Anshuman Singh's wife Veer Nari Smriti during the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2024 (Phase-1), in New Delhi on July 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took a suo motu cognisance and filed a complaint before Delhi Police regarding the matter.

According to a police officer, the FIR has been registered at the IFSO unit under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita act and Information Technology (IT) Act.

 

The social media platform has also been contacted to provide details about the handle that allegedly passed the lewd comment, he said.

In a letter issued on Monday, the NCW referenced specific legal provisions that the comment violates, including Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which penalises acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000, which deals with the punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The commission also demanded a fair and timely investigation into the matter and requested a detailed action taken report (ATR) within three days.


Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
