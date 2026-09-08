FIR in Haldwani over 'purification' ceremony after Kharge's rally

Haldwani Police have registered an FIR under the SC/ST Act following an alleged purification ceremony at Ramlila Maidan after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's public meeting, sparking outrage over alleged caste discrimination.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haldwani Police registered an FIR concerning an alleged purification ceremony after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's public meeting.

The complaint cites caste discrimination and social humiliation, invoking sections of the BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Uttarakhand high court has been assured of a thorough investigation into the incident.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallu Ravi, have strongly condemned the alleged ritual and demanded legal action.

A separate complaint has been filed in Delhi against individuals for alleged criminal conspiracy related to the purification ritual.

Police in Haldwani have registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with the alleged purification ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's public meeting on August 8, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the FIR was registered against unknown persons under sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint filed by Congress leader and advocate Anju Arya at the Haldwani Police Station.

Investigation Underway After High Court Assurance

The development came a day after the state government assured the Uttarakhand high court that the matter would be investigated and that all relevant electronic evidence-including CCTV footage related to the incident-would be collected and preserved.

The high court disposed of a PIL by a social activist on the issue following the assurance by the state government.

Haldwani police officer Vijay Mehta said that the complaint by Arya alleges caste discrimination, social humiliation and hatred and inferiority towards a person belonging to the scheduled castes.

The alleged 'purification' ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan after Kharge's public meeting on August 8 had sparked an uproar, with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, demanding registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those responsible.

The party also held protests in various parts of the country on the issue.

Congress Demands Action, Files Multiple Complaints

According to the police, the case will be investigated by Nainital Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jagdish Chandra. During the investigation, the police will examine the facts surrounding the incident, the allegations made in the complaint, the available evidence, and the role of the individuals involved, they said.

In Delhi, Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Tuesday filed a complaint at Parliament Street police station, seeking registration of an FIR against Shri Ram Dharmarth Seva Nyas president, Girish Chandra Pandey and 15 others over the alleged 'purification' ritual.

Ravi alleged that Pandey and 15 unidentified persons entered into a 'criminal conspiracy' and performed a yajna and sprinkled Gangajal at the venue on August 10, two days after Kharge addressed the meeting there on August 8.