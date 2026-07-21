FIR filed over violence, stone-pelting during CJP march

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for violence, stone-pelting, and vandalism during a protest near Connaught Place, leading to heightened security across the national capital.

IMAGE: Masked protesters hold an Indian flag near plumes of tear gas as supporters of Cockroach Janta Party demonstrate on the opening day of the Indian parliament's monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on July 20, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Delhi Police has filed an FIR regarding violence and vandalism during a protest near Connaught Place's Regal Cinema.

Protesters allegedly engaged in stone-pelting and damaged several police vehicles, injuring over 118 personnel.

Authorities are using CCTV footage and electronic evidence to identify individuals involved in the unrest.

Security measures have been significantly increased across New Delhi following the clashes.

Police urge public cooperation and caution against spreading unverified information on social media.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the violence, stone-pelting and vandalism of police vehicles during protest near Regal Cinema at the Connaught Place area a day ago, sources said on Tuesday.

During the unrest at the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, protesters allegedly attacked police personnel by pelting stones and damaging several police vehicles, they said.

Investigation Underway Into Connaught Place Violence

According to a police source, efforts are underway to identify those involved using CCTV footage, video recordings and other electronic evidence.

Police have heightened security in several parts of the national capital in view of the protest by the Cockroach Janta Party and farmers' groups, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel at sensitive locations.

This comes a day after clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel during the "Sansad Chalo" march, during which over 118 police personnel were injured and police vehicles were damaged.

Heightened Security Across National Capital

Security arrangements have been intensified in New Delhi, Central, North, South, South West and South East districts, besides other vulnerable areas, the source said.

Multi-layered barricades have been erected at strategic points, vehicle checking has been increased and patrolling has been intensified. Additional personnel have also been deployed around key government buildings, major intersections and protest-prone areas, the source said.

Police said adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and appealed to people to cooperate with security personnel and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information on social media.

Investigation into Monday's violence is underway, and legal action will be taken against those found involved in vandalism, assault on police personnel and damage to public property, a senior police officer said.