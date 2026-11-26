Delhi Police has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari for alleged objectionable remarks targeting Bihari women and Chhath Puja traditions during a comedy show, sparking legal action under various sections of the BNS.

IMAGE: Devotees perform 'Sandhya Arghya' rituals in a water body on the third day of Chhath Puja. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi Police registered an FIR at Saket police station regarding an alleged objectionable video from a stand-up comedy event.

The complaint specifically names performer Yash Maheshwari for remarks made on October 24.

Allegations include objectionable comments against women from Bihar and religious traditions of Chhath Puja.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 79, 196, 296, and 352 of the BNS.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR at south Delhi's Saket police station over an alleged objectionable video involving remarks against women from Bihar and the religious and cultural traditions associated with Chhath Puja.

Police Action Against Comedian

The FIR was registered after a complaint against the stand-up comedy event, which named performer Yash Maheshwari.

The complaint alleged that objectionable remarks were made during a programme held at the Saket-based comedy club on October 24.

The complainant has sought examination of video recordings, social media posts and other digital evidence.

The FIR, which does not mention the comedian's name, has been registered under Sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS.