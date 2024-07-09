FIR against Virat Kohli-co-owned restaurant for breaching operating hours

An FIR has been registered against the manager of One8 Commune, a restaurant co-owned by cricket star Virat Kohli, and four other establishments for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Cricket star Virat Kohli. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

A special drive was conducted on July six following complaints that many restaurants and pubs in central Bengaluru were operating beyond the stipulated closing time of 1 am, they said.

According to the police, when a sub-inspector of Cubbon Park police station, who was on patrolling duty, reached One8 Commune at around 1.20 am, it was found that the manager was allegedly still operating the pub.

"After we received complaints that certain pubs and hotels were operating beyond the permitted time, a special drive was carried out on the night of July six," a police officer said.

"Based on the violations found, we have registered an FIR against the manager of One8 Commune and four other establishments under the Karnataka Police Act for violation at Cubbon Park police station ," he added.