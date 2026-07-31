FIR against UP woman over Modi remarks during CJP protest

A Zero FIR has been registered in Noida against a woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Jantar Mantar protest, highlighting legal actions taken in response to public demonstrations.

IMAGE: The Delhi police used tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge during the CJP Parliament March protest, New Delhi, June 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Zero FIR has been lodged in Noida against Ruchika Singh for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint states the incident occurred during a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on July 23.

The case is registered under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Zero FIR will be transferred to New Delhi for investigation, ensuring immediate complaint recording without jurisdictional delays.

The alleged incident took place amidst the Cockroach Janta Party's protests over examination paper leaks, which resulted in the Union education minister's resignation.

A Zero FIR has been registered in Noida against a woman for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

The FIR was lodged at the Expressway police station on the complaint of Smriti Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, against Ruchika Singh, a resident of Sector 168 in Noida.

Details Of The Complaint And Legal Sections

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that on July 23, the accused used "abusive and objectionable" language against the prime minister at Jantar Mantar, hurting the dignity of the constitutional office and with the intention of spreading hatred and disturbing public peace.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh confirmed the registration of the case.

Understanding Zero FIRs And Protest Context

"A resident of Ghaziabad lodged an FIR against a resident of Sector 168, Noida, alleging that she used abusive language against the Prime Minister of India at Jantar Mantar. It is a Zero FIR and will be transferred to New Delhi for further investigation," the officer said.

Officials said a "Zero FIR" is an FIR that can be registered at any police station, even if the alleged offence did not occur within that police station's jurisdiction. It is then transferred to the police station that has the authority to investigate the case. This ensures that a complaint is recorded immediately without delay over jurisdictional issues.

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi concluded on July 25.

Thousands of student activists, joined by innovator-activist Sonam Wangchuk during his 26-day hunger strike, mobilised to express public anger over the alleged widespread competitive examination paper leaks.

Following intense demonstrations, police standoffs and a major march to Parliament on July 20, the agitation resulted in the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The CJP officially ended the protest after the government conceded to their core demands which included educational reforms.