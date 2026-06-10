Viral Video Leads To FIR Against Man For Abusing UP CM

Uttar Pradesh police are actively searching for a man in Balrampur after a viral video showed him allegedly making abusive remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a petrol pump, sparking political outrage and concerns over law and order.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against a man for allegedly making abusive remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath.

The incident occurred at a Balrampur petrol pump and was captured in a viral video that circulated on social media.

BJP leaders and local officials have reacted strongly, demanding immediate arrest and raising concerns over the district's law and order situation.

Police have formed two teams to apprehend the accused, whose identity has been ascertained, and are taking further legal action.

Police have registered a case against a man after a video allegedly surfaced online showing him making abusive remarks against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an argument at a petrol pump, an official said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said police took cognisance of the viral video and lodged an FIR against the accused. Police formed two teams to arrest him, he said.

Viral Video Sparks Police Probe And Political Outcry

The 41-second video, purportedly from a petrol pump in the Nahar Balaganj area, shows a man arriving on a motorcycle and arguing with a petrol pump employee over an issue related to filling fuel, police said. During the altercation, the man allegedly made objectionable remarks against the chief minister, police said. They said the video was recorded by a person present at the spot and later circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, some BJP leaders reacted to the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Police said they have ascertained the identity of the accused and are taking further legal action.

Balrampur Municipal Council chairman Dhirendra Pratap Singh alleged that such incidents were affecting communal harmony in the district and raised questions about the law and order situation. He said he would launch a protest if the situation was not improved soon.