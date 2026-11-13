Two Men Booked For Allegedly Poisoning 40 Chickens At Ballia Poultry Farm

Police in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, have initiated legal action against two individuals accused of poisoning 40 chickens at a local poultry farm, highlighting concerns over animal cruelty.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A case has been registered against two men in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly poisoning chickens.

Meraj Khan and Danish Khan are accused of killing 40 chickens at a poultry farm.

The incident took place at a farm in Garwarh village.

The case has been registered under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the BNS.

A case has been registered against two men for allegedly poisoning 40 chickens at a poultry farm here, police said on Friday.

Citing the FIR lodged in the case, police said Meraj Khan and Danish Khan allegedly killed the chickens at the farm in Garwarh village.

A case has been registered against the two under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the BNS, Station House Officer of Garhwar police station Hitesh Kumar said.