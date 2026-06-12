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Kanpur Police Book Three Over Defamatory Social Media Posts Against Aditi Yadav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 12, 2026 15:09 IST

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Kanpur cyber crime police have booked three individuals for allegedly circulating objectionable and misleading social media posts targeting Aditi Yadav, daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, sparking a significant investigation into online defamation and privacy violations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kanpur cyber crime police have booked three individuals for allegedly circulating objectionable social media posts targeting Aditi Yadav, daughter of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
  • The FIR was lodged following a complaint by Parveen Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, alleging defamatory content and morphed images aimed at tarnishing Aditi Yadav's reputation.
  • The accused, identified as Bharat Kumar Patel, Nageshwar Singh Baghel, and Vinod Kumar Yadav, are named in the FIR.
  • Charges have been registered under Sections 79 and 336 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Information Technology Act.
  • The invoked sections pertain to insulting a woman's dignity, forgery with intent to harm reputation, and violation of privacy through electronic transmission, with a cyber crime investigation ongoing.

Three people have been booked for allegedly circulating objectionable and misleading social media posts targeting Aditi Yadav, the daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, by the Kanpur cyber crime police, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday following a complaint filed by Parveen Yadav, the national secretary of the Samajwadi Party's Adhivakta Sabha, who alleged that defamatory and fabricated content was shared online with the intention of tarnishing Aditi Yadav's image and maligning the family's reputation. The accused named in the FIR are Bharat Kumar Patel, Nageshwar Singh Baghel and Vinod Kumar Yadav, police said.

 

Details Of The Allegations And Investigation

According to the complaint, a post uploaded on June 9 from a social media account allegedly operated under Patel's name contained "false, forged and misleading" claims along with objectionable remarks against Aditi Yadav. The post allegedly linked her to theft and criminal activities and also carried an edited and morphed photograph intended to damage her public image, an official said, pleading anonymity. The complainant alleged that the content was deliberately fabricated and circulated to defame a respectable family and provoke public outrage. He further claimed that the two other accused posted abusive comments in response to the original post.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vipin Tada told PTI that the FIR had been registered under Sections 79 and 336 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Information Technology Act against the three accused. The sections invoked pertain to insulting the dignity of a woman, forgery with intent to harm reputation and violation of privacy through electronic transmission of objectionable material, he added. Tada further said the matter was being investigated by the cyber crime police. Cyber crime In-Charge Inspector Satish Yadav said forensic examination of the social media posts and digital tracing of the accounts were underway to determine the origin of the uploads, the devices used and the identities of those involved.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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