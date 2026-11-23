Beed Police have registered an FIR against a tanker driver and his accomplices for allegedly misappropriating 35,030 kg of cottonseed wash oil worth Rs 51.9 lakh and staging a road accident in Gujarat to cover up the elaborate theft.

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Key Points An FIR has been filed against a tanker driver and accomplices for allegedly stealing 35,030 kg of cottonseed wash oil valued at Rs 51.9 lakh.

The accused reportedly staged a road accident near Virpur, Gujarat, in the early hours of November 18 to conceal the theft.

The oil trader dispatched the consignment on November 14, and suspicions arose when the driver's phone was found switched off after the reported accident.

Preliminary observations by the Gujarat Police also indicated a staged accident following the illegal sale of the cargo.

Beed Police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating, with further investigation underway to trace the stolen oil and identify other conspirators.

An FIR has been registered against a tanker driver and his unidentified accomplices for allegedly misappropriating 35,030 kg of cottonseed wash oil worth Rs 51.9 lakh and staging a road accident to cover up the theft, a Beed Police official said on Monday.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by a local oil trader.

Investigation Into Oil Theft And Staged Accident

"The trader had dispatched 35,030 kgs of cottonseed wash oil to a company in Changodar in Gujarat on November 14. In the early hours of November 18, the consignor was informed over the phone that the tanker had overturned near Virpur in Gujarat's Tapi district on the Dhule-Surat highway," the police official added.

Police said the truck driver's phone was found switched off, raising doubts about his version of the road accident.

"Preliminary observations by the Gujarat Police also pointed toward a staged accident following the illegal sale of the cargo. The oil trader approached the Peth Beed Police and lodged a formal complaint alleging a fraud of Rs 51.9 lakh," the official said.

We have registered a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating against the tanker driver and others involved. Further investigation is underway to trace where the stolen oil was offloaded, identify other conspirators, and determine who orchestrated the fake accident, the official added.