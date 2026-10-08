FIR against Rahul, Priyanka for 'assaulting cops' during Delhi protest

Delhi Police have filed an FIR against prominent Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for alleged assault and obstruction during a recent protest, leading to the detention of 91 individuals including MPs.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during INDIA bloc MPs' protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Windsor Place near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on October 7, 2026. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday.

The FIR alleges assault on police personnel and obstruction of government work during a protest on Wednesday.

A total of 91 people, including multiple MPs and leaders, were detained during the protest.

Priyanka Gandhi and other women leaders lay on the road clutching the Constitution before being forcibly removed.

Protesters were demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing government work during their protest in New Delhi, police sources said on Thursday.

Besides several Congress leaders, the FIR has been filed against party workers who took part in the protest.

Protest Leads To Detentions And Charges

The case was registered in connection with the incidents that took place during the Congress protest here on Wednesday. Police are examining the allegations and the role of those involved, the sources said.

Police said a total of 91 people were detained during the protest, including multiple MPs and leaders.

Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc leaders' street protests on Wednesday before being detained again along with many MPs by police.

Police stopped the protesters midway while they were heading in buses for a surprise sit-in at Jantar Mantar after a lunch meeting at a South Indian vegetarian restaurant on Janpath, leading to the intense face-off.

Priyanka Gandhi and other women leaders lay flat on the road, clutching a copy of the Constitution, till being forcibly removed and taken into police buses amid loud sloganeering by opposition members, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

MPs of the Congress, the TMC, the CPI-M, the CPI, the RJD, the IUML and some other parties were among the protesters.