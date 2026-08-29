FIR against Mamata Banerjee for 'violating' HC order

Kolkata Police have registered a suo motu FIR against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad organisers for allegedly violating Calcutta high court conditions during a recent TMCP foundation day event.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering during the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad foundation day program at Cathedral Road, in Kolkata on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kolkata Police filed a suo motu FIR against Mamata Banerjee and TMCP organisers.

The FIR alleges violation of Calcutta High Court conditions for a TMCP foundation day event.

Allegations include breaching barricades, jostling with police, and disrupting vehicular movement.

The High Court had directed efforts to limit attendance to 1,500 and ensure law and order.

The case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy.

The Kolkata Police have registered a suo motu first information report (FIR) against former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for alleged violation of Calcutta high court-imposed conditions for holding a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day event in Kolkata, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The FIR was filed on Friday at the Hastings Police Station against Banerjee as well as the organisers of the meeting of the TMCP, an officer said.

Allegations Of Court Order Violation

"The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court's order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation. The case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on August 28," he said.

The case was registered after examining the conditions imposed by the court for holding the TMCP meeting at Cathedral Road in central Kolkata on Friday, the officer said.

"The FIR was based on a complaint lodged by sub-inspector Apu Baidya, posted at the Hastings Police Station. It was alleged that Banerjee and the organisers entered into a criminal conspiracy and, in furtherance of it, violated the high court's order," he said.

Disruption And Police Action

During the programme, TMCP supporters 'breached barricades and jostled with police personnel deployed for maintaining law and order, leading to a chaotic situation', the officer claimed.

Those who attended the programme allegedly disrupted vehicular movement on one flank of the Cathedral Road, he said.

"The allegations include violation of the high court's directions, obstruction of traffic and incidents involving police personnel deployed at the spot," the police officer said.

The police were directed to ensure that vehicular movement was not affected along one flank of the road.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya had on Tuesday ordered that efforts be made to keep attendance within 1,500.

He directed the police to ensure law and order and that no untoward incident takes place during the TMCP event.