FIR against Mamata Banerjee for 'provocative remarks'

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is facing an FIR for allegedly making provocative remarks during the recent assembly poll campaign, with complaints citing potential to promote enmity and disturb communal harmony.

IMAGE: Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks during the last assembly poll campaign.

The complaint alleges Banerjee's comments at a Metro Channel event on March 9 were 'capable of promoting enmity between communities' and could disturb communal harmony.

The case was initially a 'zero FIR' and later transferred to Hare Street Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the alleged incident location.

Another police complaint was filed against Banerjee by an advocate for remarks critical of constitutional institutions and linking the Union government to a political killing in Bangladesh.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks during the last assembly poll campaign, a senior officer said on Friday.

A person lodged a complaint at the Netaji Nagar Police Station, alleging that Banerjee's comments at a party programme at the Metro Channel in Kolkata's Esplanade area on March 9 were 'capable of promoting enmity between communities', he said.

Investigation Underway

The case was initially registered as a 'zero FIR', and later transferred to the Hare Street Police Station as the place where the TMC supremo had allegedly made the comments comes under its jurisdiction, the officer said.

"The complainant alleged that Banerjee's statements had the potential to disturb peace and adversely affect communal harmony and democratic norms," he said.

The complaint was received and processed as per procedure, another Kolkata Police officer said.

"We will take appropriate action after scrutiny of the allegations and relevant materials," he said.

Additional Complaints

Meanwhile, another police complaint was filed against Banerjee by an advocate, alleging that her recent public remarks critical of constitutional institutions and 'linking the Union government to a political killing in Bangladesh' were 'prejudicial to the nation's sovereignty and public order'.

The complaint was filed by advocate Rinku Chatterjee Singh of the Calcutta high court's Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench at the Cyber police station in Siliguri, an officer had said.

Singh said that Banerjee had, through 'various public speeches, political platforms and media interactions', allegedly made 'provocative and inflammatory statements' against constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission and the armed forces deployed during the assembly elections.