News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » FIR against Kanpur school director in Islamic prayer row

FIR against Kanpur school director in Islamic prayer row

Source: PTI
August 02, 2022 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An FIR was registered against the managing director of a private school in Kanpur on Tuesday after some parents and right-wing members objected to the recitation of Islamic verses during the morning assembly.

IMAGE: The multi-religious prayer book used in the assembly of Kanpur’s Florets International School. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

"A case has been registered against Sumeet Makhija, managing director,   Florets International School under IPC section 295A (deliberate malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and section 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seesamau) Nishank Sharma said.

 

The case was registered following a complaint by a parent Ravi Rajpoot, he said.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Surjeet Kumar Singh also visited the school and questioned Makhija on the directions of the district magistrate.

The authorities were also instructed to submit the documents regarding the school and its building, Singh said.    

The school had on Monday stopped the recitation of religious prayers during the morning assembly after right-wing protests over the inclusion of some Islamic verses in the decade-old practice followed by the institution.

The Florets International School announced a on holiday Monday after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held a demonstration, claiming that students were being compelled to recite the 'Kalma Tayyab'.

”We had announced a holiday on Monday after VHP and BJP workers held a demonstration, claiming that students were being compelled to recite the Kalma. It has also been decided to keep the school close for two more days on Tuesday and Wednesday," Makhija told PTI over phone.

The school management had also maintained that the Gayatri Mantra and the Gurbani are also recited during the morning assembly as part of its 'Sarva Dharma Samman' (all religions are equal) philosophy.

The controversy erupted after a parent tweeted that students at the two-decade old institution were being ”compelled” to recite the 'Kalima Tayyab'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'You cannot bring religion to school'
'You cannot bring religion to school'
Row erupts over Friday Namaaz in K'taka govt school
Row erupts over Friday Namaaz in K'taka govt school
MP school attacked over 'religious conversion' claim
MP school attacked over 'religious conversion' claim
DON'T MISS! Rajkummar's Stunning Necklace
DON'T MISS! Rajkummar's Stunning Necklace
All about Hellfire missiles, which got al Zawahiri
All about Hellfire missiles, which got al Zawahiri
Recipe: Beetroot Soup With Nuts, Herbs
Recipe: Beetroot Soup With Nuts, Herbs
Using Covid-19 learnings to tackle monkeypox: Govt
Using Covid-19 learnings to tackle monkeypox: Govt
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

UP school stops reciting religious prayers after row

UP school stops reciting religious prayers after row

'If USA can stop prayers in schools, why can't India?'

'If USA can stop prayers in schools, why can't India?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances