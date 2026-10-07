'Fight won't be easy': CJP gears up for anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest

Student organisations and the Cockroach Janta Party are intensifying their nationwide mobilisation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation and comprehensive electoral reforms ahead of a major protest on October 10.

IMAGE: The CJP's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Shivaji Park, Mumbai, October 2, 2026. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Key Points The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations are mobilising for a united protest on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The groups demand Kumar's resignation, criminal proceedings against him, and an overhaul of the electoral system, including repealing the 2023 law on EC appointments.

This agitation follows a CJP-led protest in July over the NEET paper leak, which resulted in the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest is framed as a broader political confrontation between those defending democracy and the BJP, with support from opposition INDIA bloc MPs.

Organisers have submitted an intimation to Delhi Police on Wednesday for the protest, asserting that permission is not required.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations on Wednesday called for a united mobilisation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar ahead of their October 10 protest, saying the agitation will continue until the electoral system is overhauled.

At a joint press conference in New Delhi, the groups sought to put their campaign against the Election Commission (EC) on a broader political footing, backing the opposition INDIA bloc MPs' October 6 protest march and describing the confrontation as one between people defending democracy and the BJP.

Why The Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

In July, a CJP-led agitation over the NEET paper leak had forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union education minister. The group is now seeking to sustain street pressure against Kumar as protests against the EC intensify ahead of October 10.

Wednesday's press conference brought together the CJP, the All India Students' Association (AISA), the All India Students' Federation (AISF) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), also participated.

CJP co-convener Saurav Das urged people across the country to travel to Delhi and to come prepared for a prolonged agitation.

"This fight is not going to be easy. I appeal to everyone across the country to join us, book train and flight tickets," he said.

Demands For Electoral System Overhaul

Even if Kumar resigns, the protesters will not step back because the electoral system needs to be cleaned up, Das said, alleging that the BJP's pushback reflects a "lust for eternal power".

The demands outlined by Das include Kumar's resignation and initiation of criminal proceedings against him; freezing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, halting upcoming elections, restoring the January 2025 voters' list and ordering an independent inquiry; and repealing the 2023 law governing appointments to the EC to establish an independent and credible selection process.

Unity Among Protesting Groups

AISA president Neha Bora said there is no division between the students-led mobilisation and the opposition parties' protests.

Common people, civil society, opposition parties and student organisations stand on one side and the EC and the BJP on the other, she said.

"There are no divisions. We, the people of India, versus the BJP. If we lead this fight unitedly, we will do it effectively," Bora said.

Backing the INDIA bloc MPs who tried to march towards the EC office on Tuesday demanding Kumar's resignation, she said elected representatives have a duty to take to the streets to raise people's issues and defend their rights.

"That's what the MPs of the INDIA bloc did," she said, adding that the CJP and student organisations of opposition parties will lend strength to the October 10 protest.

"If ever there was a time to desert the BJP, it is now," Bora said, urging those in the BJP camp to join people seeking to defend democracy and the Constitution.

This projection of unity comes days after online sparring between the CJP and sections aligned with the Congress.

Das said the participants are united regardless of political affiliations and ideologies in a larger fight to change a "broken system".

Organisers Address Police Permission

Asked whether the organisers will obtain permission for the protest, Das said they submitted a formal intimation at the Parliament Street police station on Wednesday and provided undertakings.

"Please don't use the word permission. Who is Delhi Police to give us permission?" he said, adding that intimation is sufficient.

"We will cooperate with Delhi Police and we hope Delhi Police will cooperate with us," he added.

SFI's Adarsh Shaji accused Kumar of undermining Indian democracy, describing the confrontation as a fight between "democracy and autocracy".