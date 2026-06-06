Vidisha To Get Tata Memorial Hospital Unit For Cancer Treatment

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a significant boost to healthcare in Madhya Pradesh with plans for a Tata Memorial Hospital unit in Vidisha, aiming to provide advanced cancer treatment and promote early detection and prevention.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points A unit of the Mumbai-headquartered Tata Memorial Hospital is planned for Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, to provide advanced cancer treatment locally.

The project aims to implement in phases, with day-care facilities targeted to start after August 15, reducing the need for patients to travel.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a free cancer screening camp, emphasising early detection and ensuring proper treatment for identified patients.

Chouhan urged people to avoid tobacco, gutkha, and alcohol, and advised women not to delay medical examinations for symptoms like breast lumps, stressing early detection saves lives.

A mass movement against substance abuse is called for, highlighting that addiction destroys individuals and families, requiring societal responsibility.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said efforts are on to establish a unit of Mumbai-headquartered Tata Memorial Hospital, the country's premier cancer treatment and research facility, in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. This would ensure cancer patients from these parts of the state do not have to travel to Mumbai and other cities for treatment, Chouhan said.

Tata Memorial Hospital is counted among the leading cancer treatment institutions not only in India but across the world. The project will be implemented in phases and the target is to start day-care facilities after August 15, he said.

Boosting Cancer Care In Vidisha

The senior BJP leader, who is Lok Sabha MP from here, was speaking after inaugurating a two-day free cancer screening camp at Vidisha Medical College in the presence of MP Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla. Addressing the gathering, Chouhan described the camp as "a great yagna of human service" and said efforts would be made to ensure proper treatment for every patient identified during the screening exercise.

People get scared on hearing the word cancer, but there is no need to panic. After screening, doctors will decide whether a patient requires medicines, chemotherapy, radiotherapy or surgery. We will not stop at screening and will make every effort to ensure treatment, he said.

Early Detection And Prevention Efforts

Referring to the Centre's vaccination drive against cervical cancer, he said Madhya Pradesh was emerging as a leading state in implementing the campaign. He urged people to stay away from gutkha, tobacco and alcohol, describing them as major causes of cancer, adding that most oral cancer cases are linked to tobacco consumption.

Chouhan advised people not to ignore symptoms such as persistent mouth ulcers, red or white patches in the mouth, difficulty in swallowing and unexplained changes in voice. Addressing women, he urged them not to delay medical examinations because of social inhibitions. If a lump is detected in the breast or if there is abnormal bleeding or persistent pain, immediate medical consultation should be sought. Early detection can save lives, Chouhan said.

Social Campaign Against Substance Abuse

The Union Minister called for a mass movement against substance abuse, saying addiction destroys not only individuals but entire families. We need a social campaign against tobacco, gutkha, alcohol and narcotic substances. The responsibility to protect the younger generation does not rest only with the police and administration but with society as a whole, he said.