Empowering Women: FICCI FLO And MLA Launch Drone Pilot Training

Discover how FICCI FLO and UP BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh are empowering 100 women in Lucknow by training them as drone pilots, opening new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship in the rapidly growing drone sector.
Key Points
- FICCI FLO and UP BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh will train 100 women as drone pilots in Lucknow.
- The initiative aims to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the drone economy for women.
- MLA Singh has also established 170 'Tara Shakti Kendras' providing sewing machines for women's self-employment.
- The collaboration seeks to connect women with new-age technology and foster economic independence.
- The project underscores a broader commitment to skill development and empowerment for women in the region.
MLA Singh's Vision For Public ServiceDiscussing his journey from being a police officer to a politician, the first-time MLA said empowering people has been his aim. That is why, Singh said, he has written about 20,000 letters to various state government departments, including the Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and transport and health agencies, to pursue the resolution of public grievances.
Empowering Women Through Skill Development
"Our objective must go beyond training women, we must convert their skills into income, enterprise and empowerment," Singh said. He added that he used the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) route to provide swings in 120 primary schools while sports resources were provided to over 200 girls' youth clubs. More than 1,000 meritorious girls have received laptops, computers, bicycles and other educational resources, Singh said.