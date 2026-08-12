Empowering Women: FICCI FLO And MLA Launch Drone Pilot Training

Discover how FICCI FLO and UP BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh are empowering 100 women in Lucknow by training them as drone pilots, opening new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship in the rapidly growing drone sector.

Key Points FICCI FLO and UP BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh will train 100 women as drone pilots in Lucknow.

The initiative aims to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the drone economy for women.

MLA Singh has also established 170 'Tara Shakti Kendras' providing sewing machines for women's self-employment.

The collaboration seeks to connect women with new-age technology and foster economic independence.

The project underscores a broader commitment to skill development and empowerment for women in the region.

About 100 women will be trained as 'drone pilots' through a joint collaboration between the FICCI FLO and UP BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh so they can pursue employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. The declaration was made on Tuesday at an interaction event organised by the women's organisation with the legislator titled 'From Policing to Politics, Power to People: Dr Rajeshwar Singh, MLA'. Singh represents the Sarojini Nagar assembly seat.

MLA Singh's Vision For Public Service

Discussing his journey from being a police officer to a politician, the first-time MLA said empowering people has been his aim. That is why, Singh said, he has written about 20,000 letters to various state government departments, including the Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and transport and health agencies, to pursue the resolution of public grievances.

Empowering Women Through Skill Development

Talking about women's empowerment in his constituency, the former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer said he established 170 women's centres named 'Tara Shakti Kendras' where over 2,000 sewing machines were provided to skill women and offer them self-employment opportunities. Simran Sahni, the Chairperson of Lucknow FICCI FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation), declared that the organisation will collaborate with the MLA to train 100 women as 'drone pilots', which will connect them with new-age technology and emerging employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the drone economy.

"Our objective must go beyond training women, we must convert their skills into income, enterprise and empowerment," Singh said. He added that he used the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) route to provide swings in 120 primary schools while sports resources were provided to over 200 girls' youth clubs. More than 1,000 meritorious girls have received laptops, computers, bicycles and other educational resources, Singh said.