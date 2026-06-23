Fiancee, male friend held for pushing trekker to death, passing it off as accident

In a shocking turn of events, the Pune police have detained the fiancee and a male friend of trekker Ketan Vishal Agarwal, and are investigating his death at the historic Lohagad fort as a murder, overturning initial reports of an accidental fall.

IMAGE: Lohagad fort is a popular trekking destination in Maharashtra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Countryside Adventure Holidays

Key Points Pune police are investigating the death of trekker Ketan Vishal Agarwal as a murder.

Agarwal's fiancee and a male friend have been detained in connection with the incident.

Initial reports suggested Agarwal died in an accidental fall at Lohagad fort.

The suspects allegedly pushed Agarwal into a 400-foot gorge.

Ketan Agarwal was a director in a real estate firm and was scheduled to marry in November.

In a twist to the death of trekker Ketan Vishal Agarwal, the police on Tuesday said his fiancee and her male friend allegedly pushed him into a deep gorge in Pune and passed it off as an accident.

Agrawal's fiancee and her friend have been detained, the police said, adding that they are now probing it as a case of murder.

Murder Investigation Unfolds At Lohagad Fort

The police last week said that 26-year-old Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje near Pune city and a director in his family's real estate firm, was clicking pictures on the morning of June 18 when he lost his balance amidst fierce winds and plunged 400 feet into a deep valley at the historic Lohagad fort.

The tragedy unfolded when his fiancee and two close friends had climbed the fort to celebrate her upcoming birthday. The police had then registered an accidental death report.

However, a police official on Tuesday said Agrawal's fiancee and her male friend allegedly pushed him into the gorge and passed it off as an accident.

"We have detained the fiancee and her male friend and are probing the incident as murder," the official said, refusing to divulge any further information.

Agarwal was scheduled to get married in November, and it was learned that the families had booked a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the wedding, as per the police.

Lohagad fort is linked to the history of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is one of the 12 forts in Maharashtra listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.