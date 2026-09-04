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Ferry boat carrying 38 people breaks down mid-sea off Gateway of India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 04, 2026 09:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A swift and coordinated rescue operation by Mumbai Police and a local boat operator successfully saved 38 individuals after a ferry suffered a mid-sea engine breakdown near the iconic Gateway of India.

Ferry Boat At Gateway Of India

IMAGE: The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when the ferry boat was returning to the Gateway of India and broke down some 1.5 nautical miles off the coast. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A ferry carrying 34 passengers and 4 crew members experienced an engine breakdown off the Gateway of India.
  • Mumbai Police were alerted and coordinated a swift rescue operation.
  • A local excursion vessel, 'Azad Hind', assisted by towing the stranded ferry 'Anwari' to safety.
  • All 38 individuals on board were safely brought ashore without any injuries.

Police and a local boat operator rescued 38 people, including 34 passengers, after a ferry suffered a mid-sea engine breakdown off the Gateway of India on Thursday night, an official said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when 'Anwari', which operates half-hour sea excursions, was returning to the Gateway of India and broke down some 1.5 nautical miles off the coast, he said. The boat was carrying 34 passengers and four crew members.

 

How The Rescue Unfolded

Upon receiving an alert from the police control room, Constable Abhijit Shinde and other personnel inquired about other boats operating in the vicinity. Learning that another excursion vessel, 'Azad Hind', was near the stranded boat, the officers contacted its owner Junaid Mulla and sought his help.

The 'Azad Hind' reached the spot and towed 'Anwari' safely to Jetty no. 2 at the Gateway of India by 9.30 pm. All 34 passengers and four crew members were safely brought ashore without any injuries, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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