Ferrari stuck on Alibaug beach rescued by bullock cart

It was the humble bullock cart which saved the day for the mighty Ferrari that became stuck in sand at a beach in Alibaug near Mumbai, according to a viral video.

IMAGE: A screengrab taken from a video of the incident going viral on social media. Photograph: X

The video of the recent incident shows a vehicle of the Italian luxury sports car maker getting stranded in the sand at Revdanda beach in Raigad district on later on being pulled by a bullock cart.

Locals said two Mumbai tourists drove the high-end vehicle onto the beach during a morning outing. The car soon became stuck in the sand and despite attempts by bystanders to free it, the Ferrari remained immobile.

A bullock cart nearby came to the rescue and the stranded Ferrari was pulled out of the sand, the viral video showed.