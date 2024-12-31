HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ferrari stuck on Alibaug beach rescued by bullock cart

Ferrari stuck on Alibaug beach rescued by bullock cart

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2024 20:57 IST

x

It was the humble bullock cart which saved the day for the mighty Ferrari that became stuck in sand at a beach in Alibaug near Mumbai, according to a viral video.

IMAGE: A screengrab taken from a video of the incident going viral on social media. Photograph: X

The video of the recent incident shows a vehicle of the Italian luxury sports car maker getting stranded in the sand at Revdanda beach in Raigad district on later on being pulled by a bullock cart.

 

Locals said two Mumbai tourists drove the high-end vehicle onto the beach during a morning outing. The car soon became stuck in the sand and despite attempts by bystanders to free it, the Ferrari remained immobile.

A bullock cart nearby came to the rescue and the stranded Ferrari was pulled out of the sand, the viral video showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Have You Seen A Black Tiger?
Have You Seen A Black Tiger?
The Lady With 11 Driving Licenses!
The Lady With 11 Driving Licenses!
When The Shortest Met The Tallest!
When The Shortest Met The Tallest!
How About A Selfie With Camels?
How About A Selfie With Camels?
The Battle Of Eggs!
The Battle Of Eggs!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

webstory image 2

5 Collagen-Rich Foods Needed For Radiant Hair, Skin

webstory image 3

New UPI Rules: Important Changes From January 1, 2025

VIDEOS

BSF troops brave chilly winters in RS Pura sector to protect borders1:52

BSF troops brave chilly winters in RS Pura sector to...

Manali jam-packed for New Year celebrations0:44

Manali jam-packed for New Year celebrations

Shraddha Kapoor's new look steals the show!0:33

Shraddha Kapoor's new look steals the show!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD