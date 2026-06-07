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Two Shooters Arrested In Punjab Shopkeeper Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 12:37 IST

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The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, has successfully apprehended two shooters from Rajasthan in J&K, who were allegedly involved in the murder of Ferozepur shopkeeper Gurcharan Singh Gaba.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Two alleged shooters responsible for the murder of Ferozepur shopkeeper Gurcharan Singh Gaba have been arrested.
  • The arrests were made in Jammu and Kashmir by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in collaboration with J&K Police.
  • The apprehended individuals have extensive criminal records, including extortion, robbery, and Arms Act violations.
  • A Beretta .30 bore pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Two shooters allegedly involved in the killing of a shopkeeper in Punjab's Ferozepur district have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Sunday. The accused were arrested by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the officer said.

Key Arrests In Shopkeeper Murder Case

"In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a well-coordinated operation with Ferozepur Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police, apprehended two shooters from Rajasthan involved in the murder of Gurcharan Singh Gaba of Makhu, Ferozepur, from Jammu & Kashmir, and recovered one Beretta .30 bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges of .30 bore from their possession," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had a criminal background involving extortion, robbery, dacoity, theft and violations of the Arms Act. They were also carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 announced by the Rajasthan Police, the DGP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Shopkeeper Gurcharan Singh Gaba was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Makhu town of Ferozepur district on June 1. According to the police, the attackers arrived at the market on a motorcycle and opened fire at Gurcharan. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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