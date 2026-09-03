Feminist icon Gloria Steinem is dead

Gloria Steinem, the iconic writer, journalist, and pioneer of second-wave feminism, has died at the age of 92. Her foundation confirmed her passing, marking the end of a transformative era for the women's rights movement.

IMAGE: Activist and author Gloria Steinem at the Jaipur Literary Festival, January 14, 2014. Photograph: Courtesy: Jaipur Literary Festival

Emerging as a prominent voice in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Steinem transformed the national discourse around gender equality, civil rights, and reproductive freedom.

She first gained widespread media attention in 1963 with her investigative exposé, "I Was a Playboy Bunny," which revealed the sexist and underpaid conditions faced by workers at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Club.

In 1968, she helped found New York magazine, where her political journalism continued to champion progressive social causes.

Four years later, in 1972, Steinem co-founded Ms. magazine. As the first national feminist publication to reach the mainstream, Ms. provided a dedicated platform for discussing systemic bias, domestic violence, and workplace discrimination.

Beyond journalism, Steinem was a formidable organiser. She co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus in 1971 alongside leaders such as Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug, and Betty Friedan.

In recognition of her lifelong advocacy, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Reflecting on her legacy, CBS News characterised Steinem as a "trailblazing figure in the women's liberation movement" who remained an influential advocate for gender equality and anti-violence initiatives throughout her life.

Meanwhile, outlets covering her foundation's official announcement emphasised that Steinem "was actively involved in women's issues until her death," solidifying a legacy defined by decades of tireless grassroots organizing and intellectual leadership.

Her work reshaped American culture, ensuring that future generations of activists continue to build on the foundations she laid.