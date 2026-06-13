Greater Noida: Security Guard Dies After Jumping From Hostel

Police in Greater Noida are investigating the tragic death of a 19-year-old female security guard who allegedly jumped from a girls' hostel, with initial findings pointing towards a domestic dispute as the likely cause of suicide.

Key Points A 19-year-old female security guard, identified as Parul, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a girls' hostel building in Greater Noida.

The incident occurred on Saturday, and she was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the matter, with initial findings suggesting a domestic dispute between the woman and her husband as a potential cause.

Legal formalities, including an inquest and post-mortem examination, have been completed as the investigation continues.

A 19-year-old woman working as a security guard at a girls' hostel in Greater Noida allegedly jumped to her death from the hostel building on Saturday, police said.

The woman, identified as Parul, wife of Suresh Chaudhary and a native of Meerut, was found injured after the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, officials said.

Police Investigate Apparent Suicide

According to the police, an information was received at the Knowledge Park police station regarding the incident involving the security guard of a girls' hostel. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide arising out of a domestic dispute between the husband and wife," they said.

Police officials inspected the scene and completed the necessary legal formalities. The body was sent for post-mortem examination after preparation of the inquest proceedings. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.