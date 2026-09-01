'Felt like winning a crore': CM Vijay's gesture moves elderly farm worker

Holding her hand, the he walked along the garden area, asking for her name and checked on her well-being. Before going around the dwelling and cattle shed owned by local farmer Palanisamy, Vijay reached for his own pair of sunglasses.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay interacts with people at the opening of the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir for irrigation in the Cauvery delta districts at Mettur, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, September 1, 2026. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu X/ANI Photo

For Chellam, an elderly resident of Tamil Nadu's Salem district, Tuesday began like any other hard day on the field.

Key Points Seeing a group of elderly women working in the nearby fields while en route to the Salem airport, the chief minister stepped out of his vehicle to greet them directly.

Despite Chellam's initial reluctance, he gently persuaded her and placed the glasses on her face himself - a cinema-like gesture from the former silver-screen hero./li>

During the 15-minute visit, Vijay distributed traditional gifts -- dhotis and sarees -- to the host family and discussed local agricultural affairs, including the government's recent decision to raise milk procurement prices to Rs 44.

But by afternoon, a fleeting encounter with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay transformed an ordinary workday into a memory she says she will cherish for the rest of her life - one she compares to winning a "crore of rupees."

Following an official inspection of the Mettur hydroelectric power station, after opening the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur to facilitate agricultural activities, Vijay made an unscheduled stop at a roadside farm home.

Seeing a group of elderly women working in the nearby fields while en route to the Salem airport, the chief minister stepped out of his vehicle to greet them directly.

As the CM's convoy pulled up, a crowd began to gather around and Chellam walked over to see what the commotion was about. Spotting Vijay, she stepped forward without hesitation and took his hand.

"He asked me if I had eaten," Chellam recalled, her voice beaming with joy. "I told him I hadn't, because I was waiting to see him first," she said.

Holding her hand, the he walked along the garden area, asking for her name and checked on her well-being. Before going around the dwelling and cattle shed owned by local farmer Palanisamy, Vijay reached for his own pair of sunglasses.

Despite Chellam's initial reluctance, he gently persuaded her and placed the glasses on her face himself - a cinema-like gesture from the former silver-screen hero, who quit acting and took to full-time politics to serve the people.

"He looked just like he does in his movies," Chellam said and added "I was so happy I told him I would defend him if anyone ever tried to harm him."

During the 15-minute visit, Vijay, who is president of ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, distributed traditional gifts -- dhotis and sarees -- to the host family and discussed local agricultural affairs, including the government's recent decision to raise milk procurement prices to Rs 44.

For Chellam, however, the overwhelming magic of the moment left her starstruck. In the excitement of holding his hand and giving him a tour of the homestead, she forgot to mention the daily hardships she faces - her lost ration card, her inability to do heavy physical labour due to old age, and her dependence on a modest monthly allowance just to buy food.

Yet, as the convoy moved away, Chellam remained deeply moved by the gesture shown by the chief minister.

"He told me he had already eaten and insisted that I go and eat," she later told reporters.

Videos of the spontaneous interaction went viral in the social media, drawing praise from locals for the Chief Minister's heartwarming gesture, especially leaving a village elder with a story that far outweighs her everyday struggles besides surprise gifts (dhotis and sarees) to a group of farmers.