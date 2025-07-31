HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Fear the 'dead hand': Trump-Medvedev war of words escalates

Fear the 'dead hand': Trump-Medvedev war of words escalates

By Vinay Shukla
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 31, 2025 20:19 IST

x

Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned US President Donald Trump not to ignore the peril posed by those he labels "dead", as the two leaders exchanged barbs on social media.

IMAGE: Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev delivers a speech during a session of the educational marathon 'Knowledge. First' in Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2025. Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina/Pool via Reuters. Photograph: Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina/Pool via Reuters

In a social media post on Thursday, Trump mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia for their close ties and said the two countries can take their "dead economies down together".

Hitting out at Moscow, Trump added, "Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory."

 

Hours later, Medvedev, who is the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, which is headed by President Vladimir Putin, mocked Trump's dead economies remark, saying he should remember that Russia possessed Soviet-era automatic nuclear strike capabilities of last resort.

"If some words from the former president of Russia cause such a nervous reaction from the supposedly mighty president of the US, then Russia is doing everything right and will continue to proceed along its own path," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Reacting to Trump's remarks about 'dead economies' of India and Russia and the warning about 'entering dangerous territory', Medvedev said the US president should "remember his favourite films about The Walking Dead and think about how dangerous a 'dead hand' can be, even one that doesn't exist in nature.

He added a laughing emoji.

According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, the term "dead hand" harks back to Cold War-era nomenclature in the West, where it referred to the Soviet nuclear deterrent system known as Perimeter.

This automatic system was reportedly designed to ensure a guaranteed retaliatory strike in the event of an attack on the USSR.

Recently, Trump said that the US will impose about 100 percent import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement within 50 days. He later shortened the deadline to 10 days.

Medvedev responded, saying Russia isn't Israel or even Iran.

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Vinay Shukla in Moscow
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India, Russia can take their dead economies down together: Trump
India, Russia can take their dead economies down together: Trump
'Glad Trump stated facts': Rahul backs 'dead economy' remark on India
'Glad Trump stated facts': Rahul backs 'dead economy' remark on India
'Howdy Modi meant nothing': Oppn mocks PM after Trump's 25% tariff
'Howdy Modi meant nothing': Oppn mocks PM after Trump's 25% tariff
Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on India Amid Trade Frustration
Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on India Amid Trade Frustration
'US policy towards India takes unfortunate turn'
'US policy towards India takes unfortunate turn'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 2

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

webstory image 3

10 Superb Rafi Songs

VIDEOS

PM should replace EAM Jaishankar & NSA Doval: Gogoi3:27

PM should replace EAM Jaishankar & NSA Doval: Gogoi

Akansha Puri's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention0:42

Akansha Puri's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention

Vice Army chief Lt Gen NS Raja retires after 39 years of service2:45

Vice Army chief Lt Gen NS Raja retires after 39 years of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD