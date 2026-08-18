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FDA suspends licences of Bandra's Otters Club, 5 other Mumbai eateries

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra August 18, 2026 20:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the licences of six prominent Mumbai hotels and restaurants, including Otters Club, due to significant food safety and hygiene violations, highlighting an ongoing crackdown on eateries.

FDA suspends licence of Bandra's Otters Club

Photograph: Courtesy ottersclub.com

Key Points

  • Maharashtra FDA suspended licences of six Mumbai food establishments.
  • Violations included improper storage, maintenance, and use of analogue paneer.
  • Prominent establishments like Otters Club and Daily Fresh Bakers faced action.
  • No licences were cancelled, only suspended, with improvement notices issued.
  • The action is part of an ongoing FDA inspection drive for food safety.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of six hotels, restaurants and other food establishments in Mumbai over food safety and hygiene violations.

The FDA inspected several hotels, restaurants and eateries in Mumbai and issued improvement notices to six of them, while suspending six food licences.

No licence was cancelled, according to an official release.

Key Establishments Face FDA Action

Among the establishments facing action is Otters Club in Bandra, where inspectors found food safety and hygiene violations, including improper storage and maintenance issues.

The FDA also found that analogue paneer supplied by Punjab Sind Dairy was being used under the name 'Regular Paneer'.

 

Daily Fresh Bakers in Dahisar area, Prince of Wales Restaurant in Khar West, Cafe Sifarish in Andheri West, Zepto Limited from Chembur were other major food-serving units that faced action.

The action is part of the FDA's ongoing inspection drive to ensure food safety, quality and hygiene at food establishments, the release said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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mumbai fdafood safety violationsrestaurant licences suspendedhygiene standardsmaharashtra food and drug administration

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