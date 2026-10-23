FDA suspends licence of BEST canteen in Borivali

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has taken stringent action against food safety violators, suspending a BEST canteen's licence in Mumbai and seizing over Rs 79 lakh worth of food stock in a statewide inspection drive.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Maharashtra FDA on Friday suspended the licence of a BEST canteen in Mumbai's Borivali West over unhygienic conditions and food safety violations.

Inspections revealed serious breaches of regulations, including unhygienic kitchens, rusted utensils, mixing returned pav with fresh pav, and the use of unauthorised food colours.

Separately, the FDA conducted a statewide special inspection drive, seizing approximately 35,547 kg of food stock worth an estimated Rs 79.97 lakh.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, officials seized 32,639 kg of food stock and closed a turmeric manufacturing unit and an unlicensed cold storage facility.

The Nashik division saw seizures of 2,908 kg of spices and ajwain due to suspected misbranding and substandard quality.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it has suspended the licence of a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) canteen in Mumbai's Borivali West over unhygienic conditions and violations of food safety regulations.

In a statement, the FDA said it had suspended the licences of M/s Best Canteen at Sai Ashram Bus Stop in LIC Colony in Borivali West, and M/s Instakart Services Private Limited in Bhandup West.

The action followed inspections that revealed serious violations of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011, including unhygienic kitchens and drainage systems, rusted racks and utensils, mixing of returned pav with fresh pav, incomplete temperature records, absence of medical certificates for workers and the use of unauthorised food colours in sweets, it said.

Statewide Inspection Drive Uncovers Major Seizures

Separately, the FDA conducted a statewide special inspection drive during which it seized approximately 35,547 kg of food stock worth an estimated Rs 79.97 lakh, the statement said.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, officials seized 32,639 kg of food stock worth over Rs 65.80 lakh from five locations, it said.

"The action included the closure of a turmeric manufacturing unit in Hingoli district, where officials seized 21,915 kg of whole turmeric worth Rs 43.83 lakh. They also seized 626 kg of chilli and turmeric powder worth Rs 2.96 lakh in Kannad and 4,348 kg of turmeric powder worth Rs 13.04 lakh in Parbhani, where the manufacturer's licence was suspended," the statement informed.

Officials also seized 4,222 kg of food stock worth Rs 2.91 lakh from an unlicensed cold storage facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, which was shut down immediately, it said, adding the seized stock comprised jaggery, fennel seeds and special saunf.

Regional Actions And Further Seizures

In Nanded, the FDA seized 1,528 kg of refined soybean oil worth Rs 3.05 lakh on suspicion of adulteration.

"In the Nashik division, officials seized 2,908 kg of spices and ajwain worth Rs 14.16 lakh from two locations. The seizure included 2,230 kg of spices worth Rs 11.86 lakh in Nashik and 678 kg of ajwain worth Rs 2.30 lakh in Jalgaon over suspected misbranding and substandard quality," it said.